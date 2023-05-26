Summer Slam kicks off June 1 at the Boathouse Oyster Bar and Marina

The Summer Slam at the Boathouse Oyster Bar and Marina, set for June 1 through July 31, is changing it up a bit this year with more opportunities to win and get on the leaderboard.

The tournament will be divided as usual by boats: federal, state and private.

“The big money fish is red snapper,” said Amber Helton, tournament director for the fifth annual Summer Slam.

Instead of just a first place slot for snapper on the leaderboard, there will be a first and second spot on the board.

The cost to enter the snapper division is $300.

There will also be a Ladies and Junior Division where all three boat categories will weigh in together. The cost to enter the Ladies Red Snapper Division is $100 and $50 for the Junior Red Snapper.

Last year, the Summer Slam introduced wahoo to the tournament and held a Wahoo Week.

“This year we are going to do wahoo the entire duration of the Summer Slam,” Helton said.

Entry fee for the wahoo division is $300 for any registered boats. The prize money for the wahoo division will be divided 50/50. Half the prize money will go to the heaviest for the 61-day tournament and the other half will go to the boat with the most wahoo caught.

In years past the tournament has had a Pounders Division where registered boats were able to weigh in their one-person bag limit per trip keeping a running tally of weight throughout the tournament.

This year, pounders is out and What the Fish Daily is in.

Eligible fish for this What the Fish category are red snapper, black snapper, red grouper, scamp, wahoo and king mackerel. This will be a daily division and separated by federal, state and private boat divisions.

Helton said they picked those species for a broad appeal.

“That way if you are bottom fishing or trolling it should appeal to a wide range of boats,” Helton said.

“We’re hoping that people will come weigh in all throughout the day,” she said.

“I loved the pounders, but captains would see the weights and get discouraged," Helton said.

With What the Fish, boats will get a chance to win every day.

Entry fee for What the Fish is $300 and will include all six species.

Last year 35 boats competed in the Summer Slam.

“I’d love to surpass 40 boats this year,” Helton said.

“With the addition of the What the Fish … you can win something every day,” she said.

Registration and a Captains Meeting for the Summer Slam is set for 6 p.m. May 30 at the Boathouse Oyster Bar and Marina.

The first day of fishing is June 1. The scales will be open for 61 days, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.