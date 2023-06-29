Summer camps galore from soccer to scrapbooking

The Destin Log

Soccer camp The City of Destin & Real Athletic Development is hosting a soccer camp for children ages 5-12 years old. The camp will be held at the Destin Community Center on July 24-26 from 1-3 pm. The camp will focus on the basics of soccer. Bring a soccer ball, tennis shoes, shin guards, and plenty of water. The fee is $25 for non-Destin residents and $20 for Destin residents. Space is limited. For more information call 850-654-5184.

Iron Kids Sports Camp An Iron Kid Sports Camp will be held at the Destin Community Center for ages 8 to 14 years old. The camp will be Wednesday through Friday, July 5-7, from 3-4 p.m., football, kickball, soccer, and dodgeball. The fee is $30 for non-residents and $20 for Destin residents. Space is limited. Register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline. For additional information, call 850-654-5184.

Agility camp A Game Speed and Agility Camp will be held at the Destin Community Center for ages 8 years and up. The camp will be July 17-18, from 3-4 p.m. Participants will have a two-day opportunity to learn from dedicated performance coaches and compete with other local athletes trying to develop skills necessary to compete in any sport. Fee is $20 for non-residents and $15 for Destin residents. Space is limited. Register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline. For additional information, call 850-654-5184. Scrapbooking camp Scrapbooking/Crafting camp for ages 7-12 will be held at the Destin Community Center July 19-21, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Supplies and photos are included. The fee is $35 for non-residents and $25 for Destin residents. Space is limited. Please register early online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline.

Hockey camp An Indoor Hockey Camp will be offered at the Destin Community Center on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 3-4, from 1-2:30 p.m. The age requirement for this camp is for 8-12yrs old. The camp will consist of balance and proper body position, stickhandling, and fun skill development games. Fee is $20 for non-residents and $15/ Destin-residents. Space is limited. For more information call 850-654-5184 Fishing camp The Destin Community Center will be hosting a 2-hour fishing camp on July 6 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for kids ages 7 to 12 at Capt. Leonard Destin Park. Cost is $35/non-residents and $25/ Destin residents. Bring your own fishing rod and we will provide the bait. Dodgeball camp A Dodgeball Camp will be held at the Destin Community Center for ages 8-12 years. Camp will be July 31-Aug. 2 from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will learn different dodgeball games, sportsmanship, skill drills, special techniques, and strategies of dodgeball. Fee is $25 for non-residents and $20 for Destin residents. Space is limited. Register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline. For additional information, call 850-654-5184. Babysitting safety camp Babysitting safety courses will be taught by the Destin Fire Control District at the Destin Community Center. Participants can choose to take this course either July 18 or Aug. 1 from 1-3 p.m. This course is offered to children ages 11-15 and the cost is $50 for non-residents and $45 for Destin residents. Students will be certified in CPR and First Aid by the American Heart Association. For more information, call 850-654-5184. Adult open gym

Destin Community Center will host an Open Adult Basketball on Monday nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m., allowing ages 17+ to participate in a full court play. The fee is $5/session non-residents and $2/session Destin residents. For additional information, please call 850-654-5184.