Santa Rosa Golf Club to host U.S. Amateur qualifing tournament July 17-18

The Destin Log

Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club will play host to the U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Tournament on July 17-18 as players compete for a spot in the U.S. Amateur, the leading annual golf tournament in the United States for amateur golfers. Santa Rosa Club is one of seven courses in Florida selected to host this prestigious qualifying tournament.

A Bill Bergin design, Santa Rosa Club received honorable mention in Golf Inc. Magazine’s Renovation of the Year Awards in 2021. Located on famous Scenic Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Club showcases the best that Northwest Florida golf has to offer with pops of white sand throughout the course allowing the gulf breeze to pass through the fairways. Challenging for the most skilled golfers, Santa Rosa Club is also fun and friendly, allowing a wide variety of options for recovery and boasts ample playing areas.

There will be 29 collegiate athletes in the field at Santa Rosa Club – all with a handicap index of 2.4 or less to compete. Nine different states will be represented and three different countries featuring an exciting field of players including:

Alexandre Vandermoten who competed in the Patriot All-American Invitational,

The youngest player in the field, Giancarlo Aguirre, who is 14 years old,

Boyd Owens of Wake Forest University who qualified for a Korn Ferry Tour event,

Patrick McCann of Florida State University who competed in the 2022 NCAA National Championship,

and representing Santa Rosa Club is Ashley Loyd, Board Member for Santa Rosa and Parker Milam a golf operations staff member.

Some of the most iconic names in golf have been U.S. Amateur Champions including Tiger Woods, Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus and more. The champion receives an automatic invitation to play in all of the majors (except the PGA Championship). Additionally, the runner-up also receives an invite in the Masters and U.S. Open.

Spectators will be limited to the family of players and to Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club members and must walk during the round.

For more information on the U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Tournament, visit www.fsga.org.