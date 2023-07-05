Summer Slam is jamming. Here's a look at the numbers and the leaders so far

The fifth annual Boathouse Summer Slam has been slamming with fish.

The tournament, which kicked off June 1, is a 61-day boat tournament held out of the Boathouse Marina and is divided by federal, state and private boats.

There is a first and second place for red snapper, as well as a wahoo division and a ladies and juniors top red snapper.

There is also a Smorgasbord Division, where boats can weigh in red snapper, black snapper, scamp, king mackerel, wahoo and red grouper.

In addition to the Smorgasbord, there is a What the Fish category, where it’s the biggest fish of the day.

"It’s been good,” said Amber Helton, weighmaster and event coordinator for the Boathouse.

"People are really excited,” she said about the What the Fish. “It’s constantly changing.”

The scales are open daily through the month of July from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Boathouse Marina.

Here is a look at the month of June for the Summer Slam:

How many fish weighed at Summer Slam in June?

156 fish were weighed in June.

Federal boats weighed 108.

State boats, 30 fish.

Private boats, 18.

How many boats participating?

More:Father-son duo aboard Lady Em land big wahoo, red snapper in Summer Slam 60-day tournament

35 boats are fishing in the 61-day tournament.

Federal boats entered, 17.

State boats, 7.

Private boats, 11.

Who is leading in the Red Snapper Divisions?

Federal: First, Seahorse, 29.2 pounds, Kalli Pendley, Georgia.

Federal: Second, Backdown 2, 29 pounds, Noah Hurst, Texas.

State: First, Testify Charters, 17.8 pounds, Don Hickman.

State: Second, Just Reel, 17.4 pounds, Jared Glidden, Destin.

Private: First, Fifty Fifty, 19 pounds, Joe Turman, Florida.

Private: Second, Coastline Tree, 18.6 pounds, Guy Santucci, Destin.

Who is leading the Juniors and Ladies Red Snapper?

Ladies: Sea Fix, 21 pounds, Jesse Laine Price, Destin.

Juniors: Lady Em, 23 pounds, Koen Freeman, Texas.

Who is tops in the Wahoo Division?

Lady Em with a 72 pounder.

Sea Fix has the most with 11 fish.

Who is leading in the Smorgasbord Bonus?

Red snapper: Seahorse, 29.2 pounds.

Scamp: Nothin Matters, 11.6 pounds.

Black snapper: Relentless, 11.2 pounds.

Red grouper: Lady Em, 19.2 pounds.

King mackerel: Seahorse, 29.2 pounds

Wahoo: Lady Em, 72 pounds.