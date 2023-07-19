Destin Little League All Stars win section and head to state tournament in Sarasota

After falling in the first game, the Destin Little League 12U All Stars battled back to win the last two of a three-game series to win the Florida Section 1 title and a chance to play in the state tournament this weekend in Sarasota.

Destin will take on Tampa Bay in the first round of pool play on Friday. Other teams represented at the state tournament include Boca Raton, Dr. Phillips of Orlando, Lake Mary, Lakewood Ranch, Venice and Fort Lauderdale.

In the Section 1 tournament played at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin last weekend, Destin lost the first game 4-1. Destin out-hit Chaires 8 to 6 but did not score enough runs. Connecting for two hits each for Destin were Kingston Dey and Gavin Douglas. Others with one hit each were Jax O’Dell, Colton Romeo, Logan Connick and James Espy.

In game two, Destin started strong, taking a 7-1 lead in the first two innings. Chaires battled back with a run in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth for a 7-6 game.

In the top of the sixth, Destin scored two runs and then held Chaires scoreless for a 9-6 win.

For the game, Case Culhane hit a home run and had three RBIs. O’Dell had two hits while Romeo, Herndon, Espy and Landon Fagan each had one.

Bentlee Bailey, Culhane and Connick shared pitching duties.

In game three, Destin pounded out 15 hits to beat Chaires 8-3. Destin took an early 4-1 lead and Chaires closed the gap in the bottom of the third with two runs.

In the top of the fifth, Destin scored four runs to put the game away.

Bailey and Romeo each slapped home runs. Players with two hits each were Romeo, Culhane, Herndon, Douglas, and Luke Horin. Bailey, O’Dell, Dey, Espy and Fagan each had one.

Romeo and Culhane manned the mound for Destin.