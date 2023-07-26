Destin Little League 12U All Stars finish runner-up at state tournament

After posting three wins in pool play, the Destin Little League 12U All Stars lost in the championship game at the Florida State Little League Tournament in Sarasota last weekend.

“I’m proud of the way our kids showed up and played and battled from behind in every game and never gave up and played the game the right way,” Destin Coach Tony Bailey said.

Members of the state runner-up team include Hunter Ray, Bentlee Bailey, Jax O’Dell, James Espy, Case Culhane, Colton Romeo, Gavin Douglas, Kingston Dey, Landon Fagan, Logan Connick, Graham Herndon and Luke Horin.

“But I’m even more proud of the way they represented Destin helping out with the Challenger Game Sunday morning before we played the championship,” Bailey said.

“This group of kids has been together since machine pitch, and they have accomplished a lot of things together and have the true understanding of what TEAM really means and it showed all throughout this ride,” Bailey said.

The ride ended July 23 with a 6-2 loss to Lake Mary in the championship game.

Lake Mary got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first.

Destin evened the score in the top of the fourth inning, however, Lake Mary answered with one run in the bottom half.

In the bottom of the fifth, Lake Mary pulled away with four runs.

Destin scored one last run in the top of the sixth.

Lake Mary out-hit Destin 9-1. Gavin Douglas connected for the only Destin hit.

Earlier tournament action:

Destin 9, Tampa Bay 7 - July 21

Tampa Bay took an early 2-1 lead in the first inning, but Destin rallied in the top of the second with five runs.

Tampa Bay put up two in the bottom of the second and one in the third.

In the top of the fifth, Destin scored one and Tampa Bay tied the game with two in the bottom half.

In the sixth, Destin scored two runs and then held Tampa Bay scoreless for the win.

Destin had eight hits in the game with Bailey smacking a home run. O’Dell and Espy each had two hits. Romeo, Herndon and Douglas each connected for one.

Destin used five pitchers in the game, Bailey, Culhane, Dey, Espy and Romeo.

Destin 4, Boca Raton 2 - July 22

At the end of two innings, Boca Raton led 2-0. Destin put two runs on the board in the top of the third. But both teams were scoreless for the next two innings.

In the top of the sixth, Destin scored two runs for the win.

Romeo and Horin connected for Destin’s two hits.

Culhane went the distance on the mound, striking out three, walking two, giving up four hits and two runs.

Destin 7, Dr. Phillips (Orlando) 6 - July 22

Down 6-2, Destin put four runs on the board in the bottom of the third to tie the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Destin scored one to take the lead and eventually the win.

Destin connected for 10 hits in the game with Bailey, O’Dell and Douglas each pounding two. Credited with one hit each were Romeo, Culhane, Espy and Horin.

Romeo and Espy shared pitching duties and combined for seven strikeouts, eight walks and nine hits.

This was the first time the Destin Little League boys have made it to the championship round.

“With 10 out of the 12 players going on to play at Destin Middle this year, it's safe to say that they are not done representing our town, and I can't wait to see what else they accomplish together,” Bailey said.