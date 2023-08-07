'This year is about momentum': Destin Sharks football looking to build upon first year

With football season just a couple of weeks away, the Destin High Sharks are hoping to build some momentum and put smiles on faces on Friday nights.

“We have six home games. Hopefully we’ll get a packed house and get some wins and some momentum going,” said Destin Head Football Coach EG Green as the team practiced Thursday afternoon.

“This year is about momentum,” Green said.

Last year the Sharks, in their inaugural season, got their first win, a 28-21 victory over North Bay Haven. Plus, they had three games that went down to the wire. The Sharks had a 1-point loss to Lighthouse Christian, a 20-14 overtime loss to Bozeman and a double-overtime 28-22 loss to Rocky Bayou Christian.

“They’ve put in the work in the offseason. Now we just need wins. One win was good, but two wins is better,” the coach said.

And he said he has the players to do just that.

The Sharks have about 60 on the roster, with 30 being freshmen.

The other half are what Green calls the “older guys,” which he says are “bigger, faster, stronger, smarter and more mature,” than they were last year.

“We’re still building brick by brick, but it’s coming. We’ve got talent, so it is just a matter of them believing in themselves ... believing that we can compete with anybody,” he said.

Green says his core group is back from last year.

“We have a great senior class," he said, noting that a few have stepped up and are leading.

Green also bragged on the junior class making mention of a few transfers from other areas that “will boost our stock on game night.”

One of those juniors is 6-foot, 170-pound Hugh Boudreaux, who will start in the quarterback position.

“He’s really fast … he’s lightning in a bottle. He’s our leader, he’s the guy,” Green said.

And Boudreaux says he’s excited to be a Shark.

On the receiving end of those passes will be senior Price Bowen and sophomore Gabe Escalera. Paxton Haywood, who transferred in, will also play some receiver.

“He works hard and does it the right way,” Green said of Haywood.

As for running backs, Junior Harris and Will Bruckner, both underclassmen, are returning.

“They are very unique, very special. They each have their style of play that will be a little different and a good one,” Green said.

On the defensive side, the Sharks have a good nucleus back.

“The defense is looking good,” Green said, noting such players as Deshawn Ford, Ethan Ramsey, Jared Cutts and Brick Larabee to name a few.

“Those guys are football players … more mature,” he said.

“We’ve got a chance … we’ve got some good players, some really good kids that have bought into everything and are working hard,” Green said.

But it all boils down to them “believing in themselves on Friday night,” he said.

“And momentum is the key … get the confidence and get the community to believe that we’ve got a shot to be special and get wins and that you can feel proud when you leave. Hopefully, the community will buy into what we’re selling,” Green said.

“We’re better, but no one is going to give us a win. We still got to take it,” Green said.

Nevertheless, he hopes the experiences from year one, the let downs, the one-point losses and overtime losses will help the players in the long run, not just in football but in life.

But for now, “it’s time to have fun and enjoy all the work, dedication, and sacrifice that the whole Destin community has been through, and hopefully we can put a smile on their faces on Friday night this fall,” Green said.

The Sharks open with a Kickoff Classic at Monroe on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. The Sharks will then travel to Freeport High on Aug. 25 for a 7 p.m. game. The Sharks' first home game is Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. when they host the Baker Gators at the Destin Middle School stadium.