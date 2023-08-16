Sports happenings in and around Destin

The Destin Log

PICKLEBALL: Come play Pickleball at the Destin Community Center. Sessions are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The fee is $3 per session for Destin residents, $5 for non-residents. Racquets and balls are available; just bring your gym shoes. For more information call 850-654-5184. KIDZ KLUB: The Destin Community Center offers a recreation after-school program, Kidz Klub from Monday through Friday after school until 5:30 p.m. There will be homework help, structured games, snacks, and Arts & Crafts. Our program is open to children in grades K – 5th grade. Call the Destin Community Center at 850-654-5184 for more information.

HIIT CLASS: The Destin Community Center is offering a HIIT class which will be held every Tuesday from 7-8 a.m. HIIT involves exercises performed in repeated, quick bursts at maximum or near maximal effort with periods of rest or low activity between rounds. This class will improve conditioning and metabolism, as well as tone multiple muscle groups. Classes are $10 per class and open to all ages and fitness levels. For more information, call 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.

STRENGTH TRAINING: A Strength Training class will be held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9-9:45 a.m. at the Destin Community Center. This is a challenging strength-building class that works all muscle groups with a variety of strengthening and conditioning exercises. This class tones the entire body using resistance-like hand weights, bands, and your own body weight. Classes are $5 per class and open to ages 17 and older. For more information, call 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com. FALL COED SOFTBALL: Starting Sept. 11 the City of Destin will host Coed Recreation Softball Leagues on Monday nights. A mandatory team captains’ meeting will be held on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Destin Community Center. Space is limited to the first 16 teams. The team fee is $275 and must be paid before the team is placed on the schedule. The last day to register a team is Sept. 1. Individual fees are $40, with a $20 discount offered to Destin residents (proof of residency required). Individual fees must be paid before a player is eligible to play. All players must be at least 17 to participate. For more information, call 850-654-5184 or email: recreation@cityofdestin.com ADULT OPEN GYM: Destin Community Center will host an Open Adult Basketball on Monday nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m., allowing ages 17+ to participate in full court play. Fee is $5/session non-residents and $2/session Destin residents. For additional information, call 850-654-5184.

DESTIN SENIOR TABLE TENNIS:

Table Tennis at the Destin Community Center is available for spirited competition on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., $2.00 for non-residents and free for Destin residents. For more information call 850-654-5184.