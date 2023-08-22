Destin 5K Mullet Run & Walk set for Sept. 30

The first-ever Destin 5K Mullet Run & Walk hosted by the Destin History and Fishing Museum is set for 4 p.m., Sept. 30 at Beach Camp Brewpub in the heart of Destin.

Early race registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt for the first 250. After Sept. 23, cost is $45. Race day registration will also be available. To register go to destinhistoryandfishingmuseum.org.

The road race will wind through Destin following the old Hog’s Breath route. It will start on Benning Drive and go north to Calhoun Avenue where runners will then go east to Beach Drive. At that point runners will head back south down Beach Drive to Mountain Drive where they will go west and end behind the Brewpub.

There will be food and refreshments during the awards ceremony. Also, after the race there will be a special “mullet toss” challenge. Awards will be given for the top “Mullet” look.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Destin History and Fishing Museum. For more information, contact the museum at 850-837-6611 or go to destinhistoryandfishingmuseum.org.