'All gas, no brakes': Destin Sharks start season with road victory over Freeport Bulldogs

With the Destin Sharks huddled in the end zone after a 31-15 victory over the Freeport Bulldogs on Friday night, Destin coach E.G. Green told his guys, “This is just the beginning … it’s all gas, no brakes.”

Friday night’s road victory was big for the second-year Sharks. Last year, the Sharks won only one game. They went into overtime on a couple of occasions, but could not close the deal.

“We just kept fighting, that’s what we do, that’s what a Destin kid does,” Green said.

On Friday, the Sharks had a balanced attack on offense with 146 yards rushing and 145 yards in the air.

Will Bruckner led the Sharks with 129 yards in 11 carries, including a 48-yard touchdown and a 3-yard blast up the middle.

Junior quarterback Hugh Boudreaux completed six of 14 passes. Nick Latson was his go-to guy with three catches for 30, 17 and 36 yards.

“He can go, he’s special,” Green said of Boudreaux. “He’s got a bright future.”

This is Boudreaux's first year with the Sharks.

“It’s awesome, I’m glad to be a Shark,” Boudreaux said as he walked off the field.

“We played great as a unit and it’s just going to keep getting better as the weeks go on,” Hugh said.

On Sept. 1, the Sharks take on the Baker Gators at 7 p.m.

“We're not going to overlook anybody,” Green said.

“We are just going to play football and get better this week and practice and see if we can compete when they come to Destin Middle and see what happens,” he said.

In the win over Freeport, not only did the offense put points on the board, but so did the defense.

Destin’s Deshawn Ford scooped up a muffed field goal attempt and ran it back 70-plus yards for the touchdown.

“Defense is what wins ball games,” Green said.

“Defense has to travel. They have to go to somebody’s home turf and play good football,” he said.

“That’s our staple. We’re going to play good defense … we’re going to get to the ball,” Green said.

Destin got off to a bit of a shaky start on offense, tripping up in the backfield with Freeport sacking Boudreaux in the end zone for a safety.

The Sharks managed to stop the Bulldogs on their next two possessions with Gregory Harris picking off a Cameron Fernandez pass and then Gabe Escalera recovering a fumble. Destin failed to capitalize on either turnover.

Midway of the second quarter, Destin finally hit pay dirt. Boudreaux completed a 36-yard pass to Latson and then another to Paxton Haywood for a gain of 14 yards, putting the ball on the 1-yard line. On the next play, Ethan Ramsey plunged up the middle for the TD. Boudreaux kicked the PAT and Destin led 7-2.

In the last few minutes of the second quarter, Freeport had moved the ball down inside the 30-yard line but was forced to try a field goal attempt. The attempt was muffed, and Ford ran it back for a Shark touchdown. Boudreaux kicked the point after, and Destin led 14-2 at the half.

In the third quarter, Destin stopped Freeport on its first possession, knocking the ball loose with Jared Cutts making the recovery for the Sharks.

Late in the third, Destin scored again. Boudreaux completed a 48-yard strike to Shadaine Hibbert, but was later stopped at the 12-yard line. Boudreaux kicked a 29-yard field goal for a 17-2 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Freeport put a touchdown on the board. Cameron Fernandez completed a 40-yard pass to Brayden Sampson for the score. The point-after attempt was no good.

Seconds later, Destin came back in two plays for a TD. Bruckner ran for 5 yards and then broke loose up the middle for 48-yards and the TD. Boudreaux kicked in the PAT and Destin led 24-8.

With less than two minutes to play, Destin’s Bruckner scored again on a 3-yard run up the middle and Boudreaux kicked in the PAT.

Freeport put one last TD on the board in the final seconds. Fernandez connected with Sampson on a 38-yard pass play. Sampson kicked in the PAT for a 31-15 finish.

For the game, Destin incurred 90-plus yards in penalties, while the Bulldogs had 80.

Freeport had 85 yards rushing and 148 through the air. Fernandez was the leading rusher with 48 yards. He also completed 14 of 34 passes and had one interception.

This was the season opener for both teams.

“We’re building it brick by brick,” Green said.

“We still got a long way to go … still got to get momentum, got to get back to wins, but it's coming,” he said.