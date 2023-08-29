Destin Marlins tops Liza Jackson in two games in middle school volleyball

The Destin Marlins volleyball team put the Liza Jackson Lions away 25-11, 25-8, in middle school volleyball action Monday evening in Fort Walton Beach.

“Consistent serves and teamwork” were the keys to victory, Destin Coach Tanja Tate said as she walked off the court.

“We definitely had some great hits … they were attacking the ball,” Tate said.

Destin stepped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first game with Hadley Maynard at the service line. Destin lost the serve, but soon got it back with Victoria Silva placing a shot for a point and Marlin ball. The ball went side out once more before Destin took control.

Destin’s Silva stepped up to the line and served up eight consecutive points, including a couple of aces. Adelle Howsden hammered a few points as well. Destin led 14-2.

The scoring went back and forth with Destin’s Isla Kuwitzky tipping one in for a point and Kate Jannazo scoring one. Howsden delivered an ace for a 19-6 advantage.

Destin’s Luci Frankfurt served up two points, Silva drove one home for a point, and the Marlins picked up the last point on a miss by the Lions.

In game two, the Marlins made two big runs on the Lions to post a 25-8 win.

After Silva fired one back on the Lions to get control, Maynard served up four straight. The scoring went back and forth with Destin getting control on a net serve by the Lions.

Destin’s Silva took charge at the service line and served up 10 consecutive points, with more than half on aces. Destin led 18-3.

The Marlins had one more short run late in the game with Selene Ciurleo picking up two points at the line. Destin’s Jannazo hammered in a couple of points late and Silva delivered the final blow on a hard hit for a 25-8 victory.