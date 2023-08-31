SPORTS

Destin Marlins put Shoal River away in two games in middle school volleyball

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log
Destin's Hadley Maynard served up 10 straight points in game one and then reeled off nine consecutive in game two. Destin beat Shoal River 25-7, 25-6 in volleyball.

The Destin Marlins easily defeated the Shoal River Mustangs 25-7, 25-6 in middle school volleyball Wednesday in Destin.

“The girls have really improved on their serves. They communicated well and had some really good hits,” said Destin Coach Tanja Tate. 

Destin's Gema Maynard digs one out for the Marlins. Destin beat the visiting Shoal River Mustangs in two.

“I think it’s just consistency and they are playing well together as a team,” Tate said. 

In the first game, the Marlins had a little trouble finding their rhythm, hitting a couple of serves long and missing on digs. Nevertheless, Destin still led 9-6. 

More:Destin Marlins tops Liza Jackson in two games in middle school volleyball

Up by three, Destin’s Adelle Howsden stepped up to the service line and served up five consecutive points with Victoria Silva hitting one home for the Marlins. 

Destin's Victoria Silva knocks one in for the Marlins. Destin beat Shoal River 25-7, 25-6 in middle school volleyball action.

The ball went side out, but the Marlins got the advantage back. 

Hadley Maynard finished the game for Destin, serving up 10-straight points. Kate Jannazo had a couple of hits for the Marlins as well as Silva and Sloane Ciurleo. 

Macie Kimball keeps her eye on the ball as she moves in for a bump on it for the Destin Marlins.

In game two, Destin picked up where they left off in game one. Maynard started at the service line and served up nine points before the Marlins turned it over.  

More:What's new at Destin Middle in 2023-2024

Shoal picked up a couple of points before Destin’s Isla Kuwitzky served up three points for a 16-4 game.  

Destin had another run at the service line with Ainsley Escalera serving up six straight for a 23-5 lead. 

Adelle Howsden gets ready to serve the ball up for the Destin Marlins. Howsden served up five consecutive points in game one against the Shoal River Mustangs.

Shoal scored one last point, before Destin’s Silva lowered the boom for the last Marlin point. 

With the win over Shoal River, the Marlins move to 5-1 on the season. 