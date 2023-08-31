Destin Marlins put Shoal River away in two games in middle school volleyball

The Destin Marlins easily defeated the Shoal River Mustangs 25-7, 25-6 in middle school volleyball Wednesday in Destin.

“The girls have really improved on their serves. They communicated well and had some really good hits,” said Destin Coach Tanja Tate.

“I think it’s just consistency and they are playing well together as a team,” Tate said.

In the first game, the Marlins had a little trouble finding their rhythm, hitting a couple of serves long and missing on digs. Nevertheless, Destin still led 9-6.

Up by three, Destin’s Adelle Howsden stepped up to the service line and served up five consecutive points with Victoria Silva hitting one home for the Marlins.

The ball went side out, but the Marlins got the advantage back.

Hadley Maynard finished the game for Destin, serving up 10-straight points. Kate Jannazo had a couple of hits for the Marlins as well as Silva and Sloane Ciurleo.

In game two, Destin picked up where they left off in game one. Maynard started at the service line and served up nine points before the Marlins turned it over.

Shoal picked up a couple of points before Destin’s Isla Kuwitzky served up three points for a 16-4 game.

Destin had another run at the service line with Ainsley Escalera serving up six straight for a 23-5 lead.

Shoal scored one last point, before Destin’s Silva lowered the boom for the last Marlin point.

With the win over Shoal River, the Marlins move to 5-1 on the season.