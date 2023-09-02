Two games, two victories for second-year Destin High Sharks

The Destin High Sharks pulled off a “legendary moment” in the final minutes of play to secure their second victory of the season with a 21-19 win over the visiting Baker Gators on Friday night in Destin.

After leading the entire game, the Destin High Sharks found themselves down with 1:25 left in the game. But the Sharks quickly answered on a 59-yard pass to Hugh Boudreaux from Hampton Woodham to go up 20-19. Boudreaux booted in the point after, and Destin came away with a 21-19 victory.

“It was execution and practice is what it came to,” Boudreaux said after the game at Destin Marlin Football Field.

“We worked hard this week … we just really worked hard … and we’re proud for this,” Boudreaux said.

More:'All gas, no brakes': Destin Sharks start season with road victory over Freeport Bulldogs

This was the Sharks' second game of the season and second win. Last year, in their first year of football, the Sharks won only one game.

“Got to give hats off to the defense,” Destin Coach E.G. Green said.

“They played and they fought, and they scored for us,” Green said.

In the second quarter, Destin’s Brandon Harnish stripped the ball away from a Baker player and ran it back 45 yards for a touchdown.

“I keep telling people we’ve got kids that are going to fight you. They’re not going to let it go easy,” Green said.

“Defense wins championships,” he said.

As for the last-minute victory touchdown, Green said, “In those moments you’ve got to give it to your best football player and give your best football player the best chance wherever.”

Offensive coordinator Christopher McFadden pulled backup quarterback Hampton Woodham off the bench and put Boudreaux at receiver.

“It was a great call,” Green said.

“Hamp had been waiting for his chance at backup quarterback and he threw it like he was playing all game,” Green said.

“Hugh called it and said he was going to make a play for me, and like he always does, he did. It was a legendary moment,” Green said.

But there were a lot of big moments in the game for the Sharks.

The first came early when Destin knocked the ball loose from the Gators on the first play. Ethan Ramsey made the recovery on the 45-yard line. Four plays later, Destin was in the end zone. Boudreaux completed two passes to Price Bowen for 15 and 19 yards, then kept the ball on the next play for an 11-yard run up the middle. Boudreaux kicked in the point after for a 7-0 lead.

More:'I'm excited about the opportunity in front of us,' says new DHS executive director

Baker answered with a 72-yard drive in 16 plays. Riley Renfro capped off the drive with a 2-yard run up the middle. Layne Brewer kicked in the PAT for a 7-7 game with 54 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Baker had the ball almost at midfield when Harnish stripped the ball and ran it down the right sideline for a 45-yard TD. Boudreaux kicked in the PAT and Destin led 14-7 at the half.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, Destin made four first downs. Paxton Haywood had a 10-yard catch. Boudreaux scrambled for a gain of 15 and then another run for 20 yards. The Sharks were hit with a delay and a false start penalty, but they made it deep into Gator territory on a 28-yard strike to Bowen from Boudreaux. After a couple of run plays for short yardage, Boudreaux was picked off by Baker’s Wyatt Straight.

Baker took the ball from its own 27-yard line to the Destin 24 in 12 plays before the Sharks' Gregory “Jr.” Harris intercepted a Kase Armstrong pass.

Three plays later, Destin fumbled, and the Gators had the ball at the Shark 3-yard line. Straight scored on a 3-yard run. Destin’s Christian Hornish blocked the extra point attempt. Destin led 14-13.

More:'This year is about momentum': Destin Sharks football looking to build upon first year

With the rain starting to fall in the fourth quarter, Destin sputtered on its next possession. Baker took over on the Destin 46-yard line and marched down the field, eating up a little over 10 minutes on the drive. Both teams were flagged with penalties along the way, but Baker finally put it in the end zone on an 8-yard run by Straight. Baker went for two points and failed but led 19-14 with 1:25 to play.

Destin came back with what Green tagged a “legendary moment” and put the game away.

For the game, Destin had 183 yards total offense with 40 yards rushing from Boudreaux. Boudreaux was also six of 17 through the air for 84 yards and one interception. Woodham was one of one for 59 yards and a TD.

Baker rolled up 252 yards on the ground. Straight was the workhorse with 36 rushes for 154 yards. Brewer had eight carries for 54 yards and Renfro seven for 26 yards and a TD.

Up next for Destin is a 7 p.m. road game at North Bay Haven on Sept. 8. Baker will travel to Bozeman, north of Panama City Beach on Sept. 8.