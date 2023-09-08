Bruner Spartans prove to be too much for Destin Marlins

They did not give up, but the visiting Bruner Spartans of Fort Walton Beach proved to be too much for the Destin Marlins Wednesday night as the Marlins lost 52-22 in middle school football.

“We’re growing and learning to come together as a team,” said Destin Coach Mark Hinterthan.

“We had some bright spots, but we have to become more consistent with our effort and execution,” he added.

Bruner’s Lavin McDaniel threw for three touchdowns while four other Spartans ran for TDs all in the first half of play.

Bruner scored quickly in the first quarter on a pass play and a run play. Before the quarter was up, Lavin connected with Rives Brown for a 55-yard TD. Carmelo Thomas ran in the two-point conversion and Bruner led 22-0.

Bruner went for an onside kick and recovered the ball. On the first play, Gabe Joiner broke loose for a 47-yard scamper to the end zone. McDaniel ran in the two-point conversion and Bruner was up 30-0.

On the kickoff, Destin fumbled the ball away, giving the Spartans the ball on the 38-yard line.

The Spartans scored on the first play from scrimmage with McDaniel connecting with Deshawn Simmons for a 38-yard TD strike. McDaniel hit Jaden Clardy for a two-point play. Bruner led with 8:47 to go in the first half.

Destin finally got on the board on their next possession. Owen VanderVlucht connected with Logan Smith for a 15-yard touchdown. Smith kicked in the PAT for a 38-7 game.

Bruner scored two more times. Thomas had an 89-yard dash for the endzone and the other came on a 59-yard run by Simmons.

With less than a minute to go in the first half, Destin’s Joseph Kirschten returned the kickoff for a 70-yard touchdown. Smith kicked in the point after for a 52-14 game at the half.

With a running clock in the second half of play, Destin scored on its first possession. Elijah Kimbrell scored on a 40-yard run. The Marlins converted on a two-point play for a 52-22 finish.

Up next for Destin is a 6:30 p.m. game on Sept. 14 at home against the Pryor Pirates of Fort Walton Beach.