Destin middle sweeps Meigs in two games in middle school volleyball

It was a battle, but the Destin Marlins walked off the court with another 2-0 victory in middle school volleyball Wednesday night in Destin, winning both games 25-12 and 25-17 over the visiting Meigs Wildcats of Shalimar.

“All the stars aligned. I am just so very proud of them,” Destin Coach Tanja Tate said.

“We had a lot of girls that their serves really came together. Some have been having a bit of an issue of getting the ball over, but tonight those people stepped up,” Tate said.

Tate also bragged on the back row players and the defense.

“Ainsley Escalera was just sliding all over for the ball,” Tate said. And Victoria Silva in the middle, “she was just amazing.”

“They are really just beginning to play as a team,” she said.

In the first game, the scoring went back and forth with Destin holding a slight edge of 10-7. At that point, Destin’s Kate Jannazo delivered a blow to get the ball for the Marlins.

Hadley Manard stepped up to the line for the Marlins and served up three straight to give Destin a 14-7 edge. Destin lost the serve but soon got it back with Silva hammering one in for the Marlins. The scoring again went back and forth with Destin holding a 16-10 advantage. Destin got control with Adelle Howsden knocking one in, then Isla Kuwitzky served up two points for a 19-10 go ahead.

Destin made one more run with Selene Ciurleo at the line for three consecutive points and a 23-11 advantage. After losing possession on a volley, Destin got it back and put up the point needed for the win.

In the second game, Destin started strong with Maynard serving up five straight points before turning the ball over. Meigs scored two, then Destin got possession back with Silva hammering one in.

The scoring went back and forth with Meigs making a little three-point run down the stretch to tie the game at 9-9. Destin got the ball back when Macie Kimball drove one home for the Marlins. Kuwitzky stepped up to the service line and scored four points. The ball went side out but not for long. Destin got it back and scored two more on serves from Escalera for a 17-10 game.

Destin made another little run down the stretch with Howsden at the line for three straight. Maynard finished at the line for the Marlins serving up the last three points.

With the win, the Lady Marlins moved to 7-1 on the season.

Destin will host the Bruner Spartans on Sept. 12 at home. Junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.