Destin Sharks beat North Bay Haven, again

Three games, three wins — and just like that the Destin High Sharks, in their second year, are 3-0 after a 33-19 victory over the North Bay Haven Buccaneers in Panama City Friday night.

“Three in a row ... this is the momentum we were hoping for,” said Destin Coach E.G. Green as he walked off the field.

“Tonight was a trap meet,” Green said.

“They played us toe-to-toe last year … they had motive to beat us,” he said.

The 28-21 win over North Bay Haven was the only victory for the Sharks last year.

But on Friday night in Panama City, “It was a classic trap game and I told them that and they answered the bell in the second half,” Green said, noting the Sharks struggled in the first half.

“But they came out and played well in the second half and I’m proud of them,” Green said.

In the first half, the defense kept the Sharks in the game with two interceptions — one by Brandon Harnish and the other by Gregory “Jr.” Harris — plus a fumble recovery by Gabe Escalera.

“Defense wins championships … that’s just what we do and the defense didn’t give up on us,” Green said.

And in the second half, “the offensive line came through for us and we were able to get downhill,” he said.

With the win, the Sharks move to 3-0 on the season.

“This is the momentum we were hoping for. We’ve got a home game in a few days, hopefully we can pack the stadium and get some energy up.

“The best is yet to come, but every game is going to be a dog fight. We’re still young and growing,” Green said.

The Sharks host the Rocky Bayou Knights on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at Destin Marlin Field at the middle school.

As for the win over North Bay Haven, Destin forced two turnovers before they were able to put together a scoring drive late in the first quarter.

Escalera recovered a Buccaneer fumble on the 24-yard line. It took the Sharks 11 plays, including penalties and a few lost yards, to put the ball in the endzone.

Quarterback Hugh Boudreaux hit Price Bowen in the right corner of the endzone for a 13-yard reception. Nick Latson ran in the two-point conversion and Destin led 8-0 with 32 seconds left in the first.

Midway of the second, North Bay answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Lakota Johnson. The two-point attempt was stopped by the Sharks.

Two minutes later, North Bay punched the ball in the endzone again on a two-yard run. Again, the Sharks stifled the two-point try. North Bay Haven led 12-8.

With 2 minutes left in the half, Destin put together a 13-play drive that resulted in a 28-yard field goal from Boudreaux. North Bay led 12-11 at the half.

In the third, Destin scored on its opening drive with Will Bruckner the workhorse. Bruckner had 16 carries on the night for 89 yards. On this drive he carried the ball five times, before Boudreaux put the ball in the air hitting Nick Latson for a 30-yard touchdown strike.

Destin faked the extra point kick, and Ethan Ramsey connected with Bowen in the right corner for two points. Destin led 19-12.

The Destin defense stopped the Bucs and then came back with another TD. Bruckner carried the ball three times for 20 yards, before Boudreaux found Bowen on the left side. Bowen hugged the sideline all the way to the end zone for a 45-yard score. Boudreaux kicked in the PAT and Destin led 26-12.

North Bay answered with a touchdown in five plays. Lakota Johnson scored on a two-yard run. The extra point kick was good for a 26-19 game.

Destin scored one last time. Bruckner broke loose for a 32-yard run up the middle for the TD. Boudreaux kicked in the PAT.

For the game, Destin had 316 total yards, 171 rushing and 145 through the air. Bruckner had 89 yards and Boudreaux, 76. Boudreaux completed eight of 28 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

North Bay Haven had 241 yards total offense with 183 coming on the ground. Jayden Spurlock was the workhorse with 86 yards. Johnson completed nine passes for 58 yards including one TD to Willie Holley.