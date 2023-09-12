Destin Shark 5K Run is Nov. 4

Registration is now open for the Destin Shark 5K, set for Nov. 4 at the Beach Camp Brew Pub, 541 U.S. 98 in Destin.

Entry fee is $35 and includes meal and drink at onsite after party. Those who register before Oct. 14 will receive a free race shirt.

The race, which starts at 8 a.m., will follow a scenic route in Destin down Benning Drive to the bay and back to Beach Camp Brew Pub.

Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age bracket and overall male and female.

The event is fun for the whole family with music, a 50/50 raffle, vendors, activities and Shark team merchandise available for purchase.

Sponsorship levels for the 5K are available. Levels are Great White, $5,000; Mako, $2,500; Bull, $1,000; Water Station, $750; Blue, $500; and Shark Shiver Family $250. For more on sponsorship opportunities go to https://dhs-5K-sponsors.cheddarup.com.

More:Destin Sharks beat North Bay Haven, again

All proceeds from the run go directly to Destin High School Athletics and its mission to provide fitness and athletic opportunities for all the students.

For race registration go to https://destinhssharkrace.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15463