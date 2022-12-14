More than 120 tee off in annual IBLGA Roger Clary Golf Tournament

The Destin Log

One hundred and twenty-four women from not just the panhandle but from as far east as Jacksonville and as far north as Illinois, Kentucky, and Alabama, came to the Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club on Dec. 7 to participate in what IBLGA President Karen Krause calls “our premier event of the season.”

If laughter and great golf was an indicator, the tournament was a rousing success. The day started with fog lightly blanketing the course but the fog soon burnt off when the sun came shining through.

A great source of laughter originated from the Island Green Challenge. A floating green 60 yards away was the target for those who dared to put their pitching skills to the test. Fourteen golfers hit the target green with Judy Heninger’s attempt actually landing on the green and staying without bouncing off.

At the awards presentation, IBLGA President Karen Krause said this event is getting bigger and better every year. Barbara Clary Kelly, owner of the Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club, gave a firm shake of the head no when Krause jokingly announced that the event is getting so big that Kelly may need to remodel the dining room to make room for more players.

It took a unified team to put a successful event like this on. The Indian Bayou Ladies Golf Association worked hand in hand with Director of Golf, Jim Carpenter to plan the details of the tournament. Burnt Pine golfer Pam Doyle exclaimed that the IBLGA this year, “hit it out of the park”, a sentiment similarly expressed by so many following the end of the luncheon.

Generous donations and gift certificates from The Pancakery, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Golf Outlet, Marler Dolphin Tours, 790 Restaurant, and Nothing Bundt Cakes were just a few of the gifts given out as door prizes. Golf lessons were also donated by Head Instructor Jacob Hill and Assistant Instructor Jonathan Kattine. The IBLGA is so grateful to all the businesses and individuals alike who donated gifts.