Destin High Sharks bring home a victory and a loss in 'first time under the lights'

Sporting blue and white, the Destin High Sharks took the football field Friday night in their first outing, a jamboree in Freeport, against the Vernon Yellowjackets and the Freeport Bulldogs.

The Sharks split on the gridiron with a 19-6 win over Vernon in their first half, followed by a 28-0 loss to Freeport in the second.

“There was a lot of good. I saw some flashes of what we can do,” said Destin Coach E.G. Green.

Some of those “flashes” came on the offensive side of the ball.

Freshman quarterback Jordan Figueroa completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Price Bowen in the end zone on Destin’s first possession for a flash moment. Bowen had two other catches against Vernon for a total of 59 yards.

“And I think we ran the ball well … we’ve got a stable of running backs I think that can get downhill,” Green said.

Against Vernon, junior running back Avery Zierden carried the ball seven times for 50 yards including a 2-yard touchdown run. Zierden also had a catch from Ethan Ramsey and then hugged the sideline for a 47-yard scamper to the end zone.

Syr Rhodes, a senior, rushed three times for 16 yards against Vernon.

"I think we’re dynamic, but we’re still young. We showed now that we can make plays … now we just got to be consistent,” Green said.

Against the host team Freeport, the Sharks struggled.

“We put them in some adverse situations and we got some three-and-outs. I think fatigue sat in. But we’re learning. It’s a learning process.

“Overall, I would say a C or C-,” Green graded the team for the night.

“I think we came to the party and played and did what I expected them to do our first time under the lights. We made some mistakes, but that’s what jamborees are for. Hats off to Freeport and Vernon,” Green said.

Destin High Athletic Director Phil Dorn was pleased with the teams first outing as well.

"Overall, I'd say we were very competitive and showed that our team will be ready to compete. We made some mistakes against Freeport that we will definitely learn from but that is why you have the preseason to make sure you learn," Dorn said.

As for the turnout for the game, Green said, “the support was amazing.

“I’m so thankful for the administration and the fan support and the parent support. The kids competed and played hard and didn’t give up.

‘We’re fortunate to have some great kids and some great players. We’re young and we’ll have to learn. But for me it was a success,” Green said.

The Sharks have a week off before they travel north to take on powerhouse Baker on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.