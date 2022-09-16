Destin High Sharks put Freeport Bulldogs away 3-1 in volleyball

The Destin High Sharks put the Freeport Bulldogs away 3-1 in girls' varsity volleyball action Thursday night in Destin.

“They wanted it. There’s been so much hard work, so much improvement and they wanted it,” Destin Coach Lani Kekahuna said.

Destin won the first game 25-11, then lost the second 25-20, but rallied to win game three 25-16 and then game four 25-21.

This was the Destin Sharks' second victory. They beat West Florida Baptist on the road earlier in the week.

“They ate the floor like there was no tomorrow,” Kekahuna said, noting how the girls were diving after the balls.

"They’ve been training really hard. You’ve got to put in the work, and they did it,” she added.

With the win, the Sharks moved to 2-3 in regular season play, not counting tournaments.

In Thursday’s match against the Bulldogs at the Family Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, the Sharks dominated in the first game taking an early 8-2 lead with Brianna Eubank at the service line for six of those points. Laura Laguardia and Alex Aslin hammered home a few points as well.

The Sharks missed a serve and Freeport picked up a few points from Elizabeth Farris. The scoring went back and forth with both teams missing serves.

Destin got control of the ball and Eubanks delivered four consecutive points. Freeport picked up one last point before Destin scored the last two on a hit from Laguardia and a miss by the Bulldogs. Destin won 25-11.

In game two, Destin was down 16-7 and battled back with Ella Harris at the service line for seven consecutive points. The Sharks lost the ball momentarily on a dig, but got it back on a hit from Eubank. Destin tied the game at 17-17 with Adriana Kerns at the line but never took the lead. Laguardia had a block for a Shark score, but then Freeport finished up 25-20 for the win.

In game three, the Sharks jumped out to a 5-0 lead with Kerns at the service line. Destin lost possession momentarily but got it back to put up three more points by Eubank. The Sharks made three- and two-point runs here and there with Reagan Palmer making three blocks and Eubank hammering home a couple of points. Destin won 25-16.

In game four, the score was tied six times. The last tie was 20-20, before Destin pulled ahead on two serves from Kerns. Freeport picked up a point on a missed shot by the Sharks. But then Destin got the ball right back with Eubank hammering one home. Eubank went to the line for the last two points. Destin won 25-21.

“They’ve come a long way … and there are always high expectations. So, we’re going to keep training,” Kekahuna said.