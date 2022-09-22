Destin High Sharks come from behind to beat Laurel Hill Hoboes in volleyball

After losing the first game, the Destin High Sharks won the next three games to send the Laurel Hill Hoboes packing 3-1 in girls' varsity volleyball Monday night in Destin.

Destin lost 25-12, then turned the tables on the Hoboes in the second game for a 25-8 win. The Sharks went on to win 25-17 in the third game and 25-17 in the fourth.

“We got another win,” Destin Coach Lani Kekahuna said . This was the Sharks' third win in a row, after starting the season 0-5. They now stand at 3-5.

“We’re still working, and we’re still going to train. We don’t take anyone for granted. Right now, we are just making sure we work out our kinks and every match we try to improve,” she said.

One of the biggest improvements for the Sharks on Monday night was their defense.

“Our defense was definitely better, and our hitting is getting there,” Kekahuna said.

The Sharks were able to make adjustments at the last second, “which is the tricky part of hitting,” Kekahuna said.

“But we’re still working hard and we will continue to push the entire team. We’re not just going to lay there and let the other team win. I’m super proud of these girls,” Kekahuna said.

The girls were super excited as well.

“I think the team did very well,” said team captain Adriana Kerns. “I think we played good as a team … it was teamwork."

Up next for the Sharks is a 6 p.m. road game in DeFuniak Springs on Sept. 27 against the Walton Braves.