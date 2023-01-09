Lady Sharks put another mark in the win column

The Destin High Sharks jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, putting the visiting Laurel Hill Hoboes away 46-35 in girls' varsity basketball Friday night at the Destin United Methodist Family Life Center.

“I thought they played great,” said Destin Coach Katie Hodge.

“They really had a tough defense, they had confidence,” she said, noting their defense is creating their offense.

“They worked the ball around well … we’ve been working on ball movement,” she said

Destin came out of the gate and put up 16 points in the first quarter with sophomore Avery Emmick scoring seven points and Regan Palmer, a senior, scoring four.

In the second quarter, Laurel Hill outscored the Sharks 16-10, but Destin still held a 26-18 lead at the break.

In the third period, Laurel Hill came out and scored two baskets to close it to a three-point game. At that point, the Sharks went on a 10-point run. Palmer started with two from the free throw line, followed by a steal and a layup from freshman Evie Gherdovich. Emmick made a fast-break layup, then Bailey Gaffney added two points. Emmick finished the run for a 36-23 advantage. At the end of the quarter, Destin led 37-28.

In the fourth, Destin put up nine points to Laurel Hill’s six for the win.

For the game, Emmick led the Sharks with 15 points and Regan Palmer hit for 13. Gherdovich scored seven and Gaffney, a freshman, scored six.

“These girls work so hard. They are here all the time, shooting and shooting,” Hodge said.

With the win the Lady Sharks move to 6-8 on the season.

“It’s a very young team. We only have one senior, Regan. They are young, but they do everything I ask of them. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Hodge said.

The Lady Sharks will take on Walton County High at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at home.