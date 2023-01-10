South Walton Seahawks soar past Destin Sharks

The South Walton Seahawks stayed a step ahead of the Destin High Sharks for a 92-79 win in varsity boys basketball action Tuesday night at Destin United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

“It was a tough one,” Destin Coach Esic Rhodes said. Rhodes, who is the varsity assistant coach, will be at the helm of the Sharks while Head Coach Blake White is taking a leave of absence.

“We had a lot of missed layups, and we’re trying to get better at the free throw line … trying to lock in,” Rhodes said.

Destin was five of 11 from the line, while South Walton was 28 of 38.

In the first quarter, the scoring went back and forth with the score tied three times before South Walton took a 22-16 lead.

In the second, South Walton pulled away by seven points with Luke Kring knocking down a pair of 3s and senior guard Cole Kring making two from the line for a 30-23 game. With 1:33 to go in the first half, Destin managed to even the score at 35-all with a couple of putback buckets from Ison Newcomb and a pair of 3-pointers from Imaran Harris down the stretch.

However, in the last 1:33, South Walton put up nine unanswered points for a 44-35 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, South Walton continued to stay a step ahead of the Sharks with Kring leading the effort. Kring, who looked like he couldn’t miss, finished the night with 46 points. South Walton outscored Destin 24-18 in the third.

In the fourth, Destin’s Syr Rhodes and Harris took the ball inside, with Rhodes making 11 points and Harris eight. Destin outscored the Seahawks 26-24, but lost the game 92-79.

Destin three players in double digits. Harris scored 20, Rhodes 17 and Newcomb 12.

South Walton also had three players in double figures. Cole Kring with 46, Luke Kring with 16 and Carson Hawk 10.

With the loss, the Sharks drop to 6-9. South Walton improves to 11-4.

“We had a win the other night (Destin beat Laurel Hill by 40 points) and I thought we were going to build off that, but we had a little fall back … but we’ll be alright,” Rhodes said.

Up next for Destin is a 7 p.m. game Jan. 13 at home against the Paxton Bobcats.