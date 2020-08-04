Twilight hauls in largest red snapper in Summer Slam

With red snapper coming to a close on Saturday, the numbers are in for the Red Snapper Division of the Summer Slam fishing tournament at the Boathouse Oyster Bar on Destin harbor.

Capt. Robert Hill of the Twilight had the largest red snapper on a federal boat at 28.4 pounds.

Capt. Jason Rogers on the Great Escape won in the state boat category with an 18 pounder.

Capt. Toye Hill of the Angler won the private boat category with a 24.6 pounder.

In the Ladies Division, the winning red snapper, a 24 pounder, was caught aboard the No Alibi with Capt. Chris Schofield.

And the top red snapper in the Junior Division was a 16.2 pounder on the Big John with Capt. Todd Allen.

Other divisions still up for grabs in the Summer Slam that started June 1 are the Grouper Division, Amberjack Division and Pounder’s Division.

As of close Sunday, the Twilight still leads the federal boats in the Grouper Division with a 54.4 pounder.

Capt. Zach Wolfe on the Malia Ann leads the state boats with a 13-pound gag grouper and Coastline Tree tops the private boats with a 38 pounder.

The Suzie Q and Capt. Casey Godwin has the largest Ladies grouper on the board at 33.6 pounds and Big John has the biggest Junior grouper, 13.2 pounds.

Leading the Amberjack Division for federal boats is Capt. Jason Hallmark on the Sea Fix, 67.2 pounds. Amberjack just opened up on Saturday.

In the Pounder’s Division, which is a running tally of the last two months of fish on eligible boats, the top federal boat is the Big John with 1,417.8 pounds of fish.

Capt. Josh Gliddon on the Just Reel leads the state boats with 456.9 pounds and Sea Bandit with Capt. Forrest Dalton leads the private boats with 321.8 pounds.

The scales are open daily from 11 am. until 7 p.m. at the Boathouse. The tournament wraps up Aug. 9.