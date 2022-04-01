Let’s go fishing! Freshwater license-free weekend is Saturday and Sunday

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing during the two license-free days this weekend, April 2-3.

License-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non-residents. All other rules, including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

Some of Florida’s freshwater waterbodies are extra special right now.

FWB is also celebrating its 10th season of TrophyCatch, its freshwater angler recognition program. Anglers can fish for special, pink-tagged largemouth bass for some big prizes. Visit TrophyCatch.com to learn more.

For more information on freshwater fishing, visit MyFWC.com. Fish all year by getting a Florida fishing license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.