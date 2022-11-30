FWC bans recreational harvest of shortfin mako

The Destin Log

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission effectively banned the recreational harvest of shortfin mako sharks during the first day of a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The FWC approved a rule that changes the recreational bag limit for shortfin makos to zero in Florida state waters.

In a news release, the FWC said the rule makes Florida’s state regulations consistent with federal regulations, address overfishing of shortfin mako and supporting coordinated U.S. and international efforts to manage Atlantic shortfin mako. The commercial harvest of shortfin mako is already prohibited in state and federal waters.

Previously, the limit was one mako per day per angler, with a limit of two sharks per boat. That was the same limit applied to a list of 15 other sharks on the state's harvestable list. The sharks were divided into three groups with different size limits. The shortfin mako was in a group by itself with an 83-inch minimum size limit.

Learn more about shark regulations by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Sharks” under the “Regulations by Species – General Species” tab or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp. For more information on the Commission meeting, including the Nov. 30–Dec. 1, Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”