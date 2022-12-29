FISHING

Recreational harvest of gag grouper and gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters Jan. 1

The Destin Log

Recreational harvest of gag grouper and gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters on Jan 1. Recreational harvest of gag grouper for all Gulf state waters, excluding Monroe County, will open on Sept. 1. This modification of the Gulf gag grouper recreational season was approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at its July 2022 meeting in order to reduce overfishing and improve gag grouper abundance. Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf state waters will open on March 1.

Avery Cawthon landed this 13.4-pound gag grouper while fishing with his dad Matt on the Playing Catch during the October Destin Fishing Rodeo. His catch finished in second in the 25-foot and Under Charter Boat Division.

The FWC is committed to collecting critical recreational harvest fishing data to inform management of popular reef fish, including gag grouper. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture of stock health, so please make sure you are signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler. This designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.

The Hembree twins, Weston and Walker, along with Jax Evans show off some of the triggerfish they caught on the Sure Lure with Capt. Don Dineen.

For more information on recreational grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Grouper.” For more information on recreational gray triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Triggerfish.” You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations while on the water.