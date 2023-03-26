Fishing tournaments on the horizon

With the temperature starting to heat up, so is the fishing on the Emerald Coast.

Here’s a look at a few local fishing tournaments happening in the next few weeks you may want to check out.

Emerald Coast Big Game Fishing Club Inshore Tournament

This tournament is a one-day tournament set for April 1 with weigh-in based at the Boathouse Oyster Bar Marina on Destin harbor.

Targeted fish are speckled trout, redfish and sheepshead. The slot for redfish in 18 to 27 inches.

Entry fee is $75 per angler and $100 for non-member anglers.

There are optional jackpots available for $250 each for trout and redfish.

There will be more than $5,000 cash and prizes awarded. First place redfish and trout will be $1,200, second place is $800 and $400 for third place. The angler with the largest sheepshead will take home $300.

Registration is now open, and anglers can enter online at Emerald Coast Bait & Tackle, Half Hitch or Ships Chandler in Destin.

Destin Flathead Classic

The Destin Flathead Classic, held on the docks behind Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House, is set for April 20-23. This tournament benefits the Austin Lacey Fund.

The captains meeting for this cobia tournament is at 5:30 p.m. on April 20.

Fishing days are April 21-23 with an awards party and crawfish boil on Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

Scales close at 7:30 p.m. on April 23.

Entry fees are $500 overall; $250 for boats 26-foot & under; $100, Ladies; $100, Juniors; and $50, Pier Division.

For more information, call 850-461-4745.

Ding-A-Ling Cobia Tournament

The Ding-A-Ling Cobia Tournament, named after local cobia legend Capt. Frank Helton, who designed a cobia jig named the Ding-A-Ling, is slated for April 26-30 at the Boathouse Oyster Bar Marina on Destin harbor.

A captain's party is set for April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Boathouse, where captains will go over rules and pick up their swag.

Fish days for the tournament are April 28-30, with the scales open 4-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. The awards party will be held at the Boathouse on Sunday after the scales close.

Entry fee for this tournament is $500. There will be an award for first, second and third largest ling, as well as the female and junior angler with the largest cobia.

There will also be an aggregate weight as well as daily prizes.

For more information, contact Amber Helton at amber@boathouseoysterbardestin.com.