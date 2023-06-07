FISHING

Father-son duo aboard Lady Em land big wahoo, red snapper in Summer Slam 60-day tournament

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log
The crew aboard the Lady Em pose for a photo or two with the whopper wahoo they brought in on Tuesday at the Boathouse Summer Slam. Standing from left is deckhand Jeremy Grice, angler Benton Freeman, and Capt. Travis Ream. Kneeling is deckhand Deric Kantz.

It was a big day for the Lady Em at the Boathouse Summer Slam on Tuesday.

Capt. Travis Ream and his anglers took over two top spots on the leaderboard in the 60-day fishing tournament that began June 1.

Deckhands Jeremy Grice and Deric Kantz haul the 70-plus pound wahoo off the Lady Em on Tuesday at the Summer Slam at the Boathouse Marina.

Benton Freeman of Texas hauled in a 72-pound wahoo for a first place spot on the board.

"It was like reeling in a boat anchor," Freeman said.

Ream said when the wahoo hit the bait, "it didn't stop for a while."

Koen Freeman stepped into the lead in the junior division of the Summer Slam with this 23-pound red snapper caught aboard the Lady Em.

It took Freeman about 20 minutes to get the wahoo to the boat.

Freeman's 11-year-old son, Koen, got in on the action as well.

He pulled in a 23-pound red snapper to take over the top spot in the Junior Division.

Weighmaster Amber Helton hoist a huge wahoo on to the scales at the Boathouse Summer Slam on Tuesday.

"He reeled it in all by himself," Ream said.

Koen hooked the snapper on a 6/0 about half way off the bottom.

Benton Freeman of Texas shows off a 72-pound wahoo he caught while fishing aboard the Lady Em with Capt. Travis Ream. His catch put him at the top of the leaderboard in the Boathouse Summer Slam.

"It was nowhere near the bottom," Ream said, which helped the young man in getting in the snapper.

The scales at the Boathouse Summer Slam are open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. through July 31.