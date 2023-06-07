Father-son duo aboard Lady Em land big wahoo, red snapper in Summer Slam 60-day tournament

It was a big day for the Lady Em at the Boathouse Summer Slam on Tuesday.

Capt. Travis Ream and his anglers took over two top spots on the leaderboard in the 60-day fishing tournament that began June 1.

Benton Freeman of Texas hauled in a 72-pound wahoo for a first place spot on the board.

"It was like reeling in a boat anchor," Freeman said.

Ream said when the wahoo hit the bait, "it didn't stop for a while."

It took Freeman about 20 minutes to get the wahoo to the boat.

Freeman's 11-year-old son, Koen, got in on the action as well.

He pulled in a 23-pound red snapper to take over the top spot in the Junior Division.

"He reeled it in all by himself," Ream said.

Koen hooked the snapper on a 6/0 about half way off the bottom.

"It was nowhere near the bottom," Ream said, which helped the young man in getting in the snapper.

The scales at the Boathouse Summer Slam are open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. through July 31.