299 fish and 2,179 pounds: Who were the big winners in the annual Boathouse Summer Slam?

The fifth annual Boathouse Summer Slam wrapped up Monday night complete with money awarded and trophies to the winning boat captains.

The Summer Slam, which kicked off June 1, was a 61-day tournament held out of the Boathouse Marina with federal, state and private categories.

“My goal was 40 and we had 39 boats,” said Amber Helton, event planner and weighmaster for the Boathouse Summer Slam.

"That’s more than last year, and that’s all we hope for is growth and participation,” she said. The Summer Slam started five years ago with just 15 boats competing.

For the two months of fishing, Helton recorded 299 fish, weighing 2,179 pounds.

This year, the tournament was limited with no gag grouper division because they were out of season and no amberjack, for the same reason.

However, they did pick up a Smorgasbord Division, in which boats could weigh in a red snapper, black snapper, scamp, king mackerel, wahoo and red grouper. Plus, there was a What the Fish category, which was the biggest fish of the day.

“I think having all six species was fun … and I think the What the Fish daily worked well,” Helton said, noting she is looking at doing the same format next year.

“I was very excited about the participation and how many people came last night to celebrate,” Helton said about the awards party.

“I love the fact that we’re celebrating and enjoying our back yard. I just enjoy everything that Destin is based on,” she said.

Who won the Red Snapper Division?

Federal: First, Seahorse, 29.2 pounds, Kalli Pendley, Georgia.

Federal: Second, Backdown 2, 29 pounds, Noah Hurst, Texas.

State: First, Testify Charters, 17.8 pounds, Don Hickman.

State: Second, Just Reel, 17.4 pounds, Jared Glidden, Destin.

Private: First, Coastline Tree, 23.6 pounds, Guy Santucci, Destin.

Private: Second, Coastline Tree, 22.6 pounds, Guy Santucci, Destin.

Who won the Junior and Ladies Red Snapper?

Ladies: Lady Em, 24.6 pounds, Tricia Schaller, Illinois.

Juniors: Lady Em, 23 pounds, Koen Freeman, Texas.

Who won the Wahoo Division?

Biggest: Lady Em with a 72 pounder.

Quantity: Championship with 22 fish.

Who won the Smorgasbord Bonus?

Red snapper: Seahorse, 29.2 pounds.

Scamp: Bird Dog, 20 pounds.

Black snapper: Banker Hours, 12 pounds.

Red grouper: Lady Em, 25 pounds.

King mackerel: Anastasia, 36.2 pounds

Wahoo: Lady Em, 72 pounds.

Who was the big money winner?

Capt. Travis Ream on the Lady Em reeled in $5,074 in prize money. His crew won in the Ladies and Juniors red snapper, as well as biggest wahoo and red grouper.