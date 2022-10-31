Bruner Law Firm whips Fenders Collision in coed softball

Louis Kane knocked in six runs to lead Bruner Law Firm in a 33-14 victory over Fenders Collision in the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Kane hit three doubles and a single for six RBIs.

After a slow start, Bruner rallied the bats and scored 10 runs in the second, nine in the third inning and 10 in the fourth to run-rule Fenders.

Jason Little connected for three doubles and a single for four RBIs for Bruner. Tiffany Werner doubled and hit three singles, while Mike Haynes and Justin Martinez each hit a two-run homer.

Max Williams and Dave Bazylak each doubled and singled for an RBI for Fenders. Todd Preston hit two singles for an RBI.

Bad Axes 27, Austin Music Co. 23

Down 16-15 at the end of four innings, Bad Axes took the lead in the top of the fifth with four runs. Austin answered with two in the bottom half.

With the 75-minute time limit running out on the game, Bad Axes scored eight in the top of the sixth and held Austin to five in the bottom for the win.

Tony Barnett slapped a home run, a double and a single for six RBIs for Bad Axes. Jerry Dameron hit three singles for three RBIs and Sami Unterseh connected for three singles.

Ty Turney was the big stick for Austin Music with three homers and a single for six RBIs. JJ Higgins hit two doubles and a single for two RBIs, and Brittany Carraturo connected for two singles.

Costa Verde Beach Service 16, Big Head Motorsports 9

At the end of three innings, Costa was on top 11-2. Costa finished up with two in the fourth, one run in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Big Head picked up one run in the bottom of the fourth, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and one run in the seventh.

Scott Burke led Costa with a triple, two doubles and a single for five RBIs. Katie Gavitt ripped two doubles and a single for two RBIs, and Bradley Cummins hit two singles for two RBIs.

Brandon Blyden belted two singles and a double for an RBI for Big Head. Matt Wright connected for three singles for two RBIs, and Lacey Smith hit three singles for an RBI.

Klutch 36, New Life Church 11

Klutch dominated throughout sitting on a 15-10 lead after five innings. In the sixth, Klutch picked up three runs and then exploded in the seventh for 18 runs.

Tiny Lee led Klutch with four singles and two double for seven RBIs. Brandon Patzig hit four singles and two doubles for five RBIs, and Matt Campbell ripped a home run.

Tim Cunningham led New Life with three singles. George Provenzano hit two singles for an RBI and Anna Salceto doubled and singled.