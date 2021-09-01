Hurricane Ida deemed a 'non-event' for Destin area. Officials are thankful.

DESTIN — Unlike our neighbors in Louisiana who suffered devastation, Hurricane Ida was a “non-event” for the Destin area.

“We were extremely fortunate,” said Catherine Card, public information manager for the city of Destin.

“No major issues or impacts to city facilities or property within the city,” she said.

Card said city officials had a report of a fallen tree on Monday and public works responded to Kel Wen Circle and removed it within 30 minutes.

More around town:Crowd packs in for first-ever Destin High School volleyball game

More:Free online library account for those displaced by Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coastline near Port Fourchon, about 300 miles east of Destin, as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon. Ida reportedly left more than 1 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi without power.

As for Destin, “we had a few power blips,” said Lockwood Wernet, general manager of Destin Water Users.

The “power blips” impacted a couple of lift stations, “but nothing serious,” he said.

Destin Water Users has portable generators as part of their equipment inventory and was able to get the generators out and get the lift stations working again Tuesday morning.

“They weren’t down very long,” Wernet said.

Destin got 1.23 inches of rain on Monday and then 3.69 inches on Tuesday with winds gusting at 20-24 mph both days, according to Weather Underground.

“Thank goodness we didn’t get the rain they predicted,” Wernet said.

“It was a non-event, thank goodness,” he added.